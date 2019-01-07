5-Year Defense Plan Injects $241 Bln for Independent, Effective Capabilities

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Over the next five years, the military will focus on building independent and effective defense capabilities, while increasing the defense budget by seven-and-a-half percent every year till 2023. The Defense Ministry in its latest midterm plan softened some of its intimidating operational monikers in consideration of thawing inter-Korean relations.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Defense Ministry will inject a total of 270 trillion won, or 241-point-five billion U.S. dollars, from this year to 2023.That's a seven-and-a-half percent rise in defense budget every year over the next five yearsThe ministry on Friday unveiled its blueprint of defense operations for the next five years, placing focus on boosting operational effectiveness and building independent defense capabilitiesTo bolster fighting capabilities against North Korean nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction(WMD), related budgets will rise by nearly eleven percent a year on average.Earmarking a total of 65-point-six trillion won against counter-WMD capabilities, the government will continue to develop the three-axis contingency response system by procuring military satellites, mid- and high-altitude surveillance drones and long-range air-to-surface guided missiles.In consideration of the thawing inter-Korean relations, however, threatening monikers such as the "Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation," and "the Kill Chain" preemptive strike system were changed to the "Overwhelming Response" and "Strategic Target Strike" plans.Ahead of the planned transfer of wartime operational control of the South Korea-U.S. allied forces, the ministry also plans to double its counter-fire capabilities with more counter-artillery detection radars and multiple launch rocket systems.It will also set aside nearly 22 trillion won for high-tech weapons development over the next five years.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.