Politics Pres. Moon Holds Dinner with DP-affiliated Ministers

President Moon Jae-in had dinner with nine Cabinet members who are members of the ruling Democratic Party on Thursday, sparking interest as to whether a major Cabinet reshuffle will soon take place.



The dinner at the top office was attended by the ministers of education, interior and safety, oceans and fisheries, transport, culture, agriculture, gender equality, science and SMEs.



The president’s new chief of staff, Noh Young-min, and new senior presidential secretary for political affairs, Kang Gi-jung, were also in attendance.



Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters that the dinner meeting was held on the occasion of exchanging New Year greetings.



Though the top office stressed that the dinner did not touch on a possible Cabinet reshuffle, observers say that it’s regarded to be connected to discussions on the issue.