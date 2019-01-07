Korean Children's Song 'Baby Shark' Ranks 32nd on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Photo : KBS News

The Korean megahit children's song, "Baby Shark," has ranked on a Billboard chart.[Sound bite: Baby Shark - Pinkfong]The two-minute song released in 2015 by South Korean educational brand Pinkfong placed 32nd on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated January 12th.K-pop singer Psy's "Gangnam Style" ranked second on the same chart for seven consecutive weeks in 2012 and K-Pop band BTS placed eleventh with "IDOL" last year, but it's the first time for a South Korean children's song to appear on the chart.The "Baby Shark" video has attracted more than two billion YouTube views to date, ranking it among the 30 most-viewed videos in the platform's history.