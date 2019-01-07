Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.60%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added 12-point-29 points, or point-60 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-75-point-57.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, adding two-point-99 points, or point-44 percent, to close at 686-point-33.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-116-point-four won.