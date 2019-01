Photo : YONHAP News

A record number of job seekers have visited a government-organized job fair for public firms.The Finance Ministry said that 40-thousand people attended the job expo for public agency employment held in southern Seoul Wednesday and Thursday.The ministry said it's the largest number of participants to date and nearly double the 20-thousand organizers had anticipated while preparing for the event.Also an all-time high of 131 public firms and agencies took part in this year's job fair.