Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has pledged to institutionalize "cooperative politics" this year through the operation of a standing consultation body involving rival parties and the ruling government.During an 80-minute luncheon held with the floor leadership of the ruling party at the presidential office on Friday, Moon asked the ruling Democratic Party to swiftly arrange a second meeting of the consultative body.The president urged efforts to pass bills related to reviving the economy and also work toward reforming state institutions, including the prosecution.Regarding a bill on creating an investigative agency focused on irregularities among senior officials, Moon said such an agency is geared toward reforming the prosecution and keeping the presidential office free of corruption and influence peddling.Speaking of the consultation body, Democratic Party Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo said it enabled challenging bills to pass last year through bipartisan cooperation. He vowed to continue the practice of cooperative politics in the new year.