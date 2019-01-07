Seoul Court Orders Japanese Firm to Compensate over Forced Labor

Photo : KBS News

A South Korean court has ordered another Japanese firm to compensate a victim of forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule.The Seoul High Court on Friday upheld a lower court’s decision against Hitachi Zosen and ordered it to pay 50 million won in compensation to the plaintiff identified only by his surname Lee.The court said a 1965 treaty that normalized diplomatic relations between South Korea and Japan does not annul individual rights to claim damages.Lee said he was forced to work in the Japanese company’s shipyard and other workplaces in Osaka for around a year since September of 1944 without being paid.