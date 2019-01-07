Samsung to Unveil Galaxy S10 in San Francisco on Feb. 20

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics will unveil its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10, in the United States next month.The Unpacked event for the new Galaxy model will take place at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 20th at 11 a.m. local time.It will be attended by some three thousand guests and a separate showcase event is scheduled for London.Samsung has usually released its Galaxy S series just before the opening of the Mobile World Congress that opens in Barcelona, Spain in late February.It will also be the first Unpacked gathering held in San Francisco, the home ground of arch rival Apple.The new Galaxy smartphone is expected to come in three types: a base model with a six-point-one inch screen, a plus model with a six-point-44 inch screen and a low-tier model with a five-point-eight inch flat design screen.A fifth-generation model may be rolled out after March.The biggest feature of the S10 is its all-screen display that only leaves a tiny hole on the top right for the camera.The base and the plus models also have ultrasonic sensors developed by Qualcomm that enable finger print recognition.