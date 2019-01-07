Top Office: No Specific Inter-Korean Schedule Yet

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says there is no set schedule yet regarding inter-Korean relations such as high-level talks or an envoy exchange in the new year.In a regular news briefing Friday, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said follow-up measures will come after seeing the results of a second North Korea-U.S. summit.Kim pointed to comments made by President Moon Jae-in during his New Year press conference on Thursday that developments related to the North Korea-U.S. summit should be observed before other issues can be subsequently addressed and resolved.The spokesman added that after consideration, it was decided that Moon will not attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland this month.