Japanese Lawmakers Suggest Restricted Visa Issuance for S. Koreans

Some Japanese lawmakers are calling on Tokyo to restrict visa issuance for South Koreans amid recent conflicts between the two countries.Japan’s Kyodo News reported that the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party held a meeting on Friday to discuss grievances with Seoul.This includes a recent South Korean court ruling that approved the seizure of assets from a Japanese firm implicated in forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule, and a Japanese claim that a South Korean warship had locked fire-control radar on its maritime patrol aircraft.Some meeting participants suggested that Tokyo call in the Japanese ambassador to Seoul and restrict visa issuance for South Koreans.Others said Japan should demand an apology over the issues, and that Japan should promote the impression that Seoul does not abide by international law.Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said in a news conference on Friday that the South Korean court’s decision has created a worrisome environment for Japanese firms conducting business in South Korea.He added that the decision harms both countries’ economies, and urged Seoul to make a “proper judgment.”