DP Chairman: Xi Jinping Likely to Visit Both Koreas in First Half of 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of South Korea’s ruling party has indicated Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit both Koreas within the first half of this year.In a meeting with South Korea’s new Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min on Friday, Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan said it appears Xi has been scheduled to visit the North in April and that it is highly probable he will come to the South in May.Lee foresees a series of potential summits, including between North Korea and China, North Korea and the U.S. and the two Koreas. He said such meetings will further elevate the peaceful mood on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.The chairman said he hopes such occasions will also help end decades-long division between the two Koreas, bring peace and coexistence to the region and enhance inter-Korean economic exchange and cooperation.He added the summits may create opportunities to revive the South Korean economy.