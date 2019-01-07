Military Commander Dismissed over Sexual Harassment Charges

Photo : KBS News

The Defense Ministry said on Friday that it has dismissed the head of an intelligence unit, who is facing charges of power abuse and sexual harassment on a subordinate.The ministry said although the case remains inconclusive with the accuser and the accused making conflicting claims, the commander was judged not to be fit to fulfill his duty as commander.The ministry said its investigators plan to conduct an additional probe on the case and take legal measures if necessary, adding the commander’s deputy will serve as the acting chief of the unit.