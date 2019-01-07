Prosecution Sacks Ex-Top Office Inspector over Alleged Misconduct

Photo : YONHAP News

A disciplinary committee at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office has decided to dismiss one of its investigators over allegations of misconduct during the time he served at the presidential office.The committee announced Friday the dismissal of Kim Tae-woo while handing down a relatively lighter penalty of reproof to two other former top office inspectors.Kim was a prosecution investigator who was dispatched to work on a special inspection team at the top office but was sent back to the prosecutors' office in November for alleged misconduct.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office's Inspection Headquarters has investigated a series of allegations linked to Kim and requested the disciplinary committee consider as severe action as a dismissal.Kim is accused of breaching his confidentiality obligation as a top office inspector by leaking to local media outlets classified information he collected while working there.He is also suspected to have received inappropriate favors in breach of the anti-graft law and also interfered in a police bribery investigation involving an acquaintance of his.Meanwhile multiple separate investigations related to this case are expected to pick up speed.The Seoul Administration Court has dismissed a request filed by Kim asking to suspend the prosecution's disciplinary procedures against him.