S. Korea, US to Hold Working Group Talks on N. Korea Next Week

South Korea and the United States are expected to hold their third "working group" meeting on North Korea next week via video conference.The third session originally scheduled for this week was delayed due to the prolonged government shutdown in Washington.A foreign ministry official in Seoul said Saturday the two sides were coordinating a timetable to hold the meeting some time in the latter part of next week.In the upcoming meeting, the allies are expected to coordinate stances on North Korea issues as Washington and Pyongyang are poised to resume dialogue to discuss their second summit meeting.The two sides will examine progress in what was discussed in the previous face to face working group meeting related to plans of South Korea's provision of flu medicine to North Korea and video correspondence between separated families from the two Koreas.The meeting will also assess details of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's New Year speech and summit talks held between Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two sides will also likely share information on preparations for the second North Korea-U.S. summit.The bilateral working group meeting was agreed to be held about twice a month.