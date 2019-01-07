Ex-Chief Justice Yang Returns After 14 Hours of Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor : Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae returned home Friday after being grilled for over fourteen hours over his alleged role in a power abuse scandal involving former top court officials. He denied most allegations, saying he does not remember the details. Hong Suhryung has the report.Report : Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae left the prosecutor’s office just before midnight on Friday.He refused to answer questions from the photo line outside the office when entering and exiting the building.Prosecutors asked the former chief justice about his alleged interference in politically sensitive cases and involvement in creating a blacklist of judges critical of the former Park Geun-hye administration.Yang is said to have denied most of the allegations, responding that he "does not remember" or "does not know what working level officials had done."Earlier that day, during a news conference in front of the Supreme Court, he had said he feels responsible for what happened but does not admit to the accusations.Yang, who led the top court from 2011 to 2017, is the first former Supreme Court chief justice to be interrogated by prosecution as a criminal suspect.He is expected to be summoned for questioning as early as Sunday, the details of which will not be disclosed to the public.Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio.