Police Form Special Team to Investigate Ex-Coach's Alleged Sex Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

The police have formed a special task force in its ongoing investigation into accusations of sexual assault made by Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee, claiming that her former coach Cho Jae-beom raped and sexually molested her.Officers at the southern branch of the Gyeonggi Provincial Police Agency said Saturday that they are working through the weekend as it takes time to restore and analyze conversation records from the mobile phones they had seized.The police are also looking into whether there are more victims of sexual assault among those who were physically beaten by the ex-coach.Onsite inspections will also take place at the national training centers where the incidents are believed to have occurred.The police have increased the size of the investigating team, with 17 officers now devoted to the case.Phones, tablet PCs and other articles from Shim and Cho have also been obtained.The coach was previously found guilty of physically assaulting Shim and three other skaters between 2011 and early last year and was sentenced to ten months in prison in September.He is currently detained at the Suwon Detention Center where he will be questioned in the coming days.