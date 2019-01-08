Fine Dust Reduction Measures Enforced in Capital Region Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has issued the year’s first fine dust advisory for Seoul and the surrounding areas, prompting fine dust reduction measures in the capital region on Sunday.The Environment Ministry said that as the level of microscopic particles remains high throughout the capital since Saturday, fine dust reduction measures will be enforced from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon City.The advisory will require 14 power plants in Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong Provinces to operate within 80 percent of their capacity during that period.Over 100 public businesses in the capital region emitting air pollutants must reduce or adjust operating hours. About 440 construction sites are also required to reduce fine dust by reducing operating hours and refraining from using old construction equipment.However, the government did not ban drivers from running aged diesel vehicles and enforce a measure to reduce the number of cars on the roads given that it is Sunday.These emergency measures are enforced when an ultrafine dust advisory is issued followed by a forecast of over 50 micrograms per cubic meter predicted for the next day.