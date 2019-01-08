First Two F-35A Stealth Jets for S. Korea to Arrive in Late March

Photo : YONHAP News

The first two F-35A stealth fighter aircraft for South Korea will arrive in the country in late March.South Korea agreed to purchase 40 F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, which will deliver the multirole fighters in stages by 2021.Six F-35As were delivered to the South Korean Air Force late last year at the Luke U.S. Air Force Base in Arizona after an acceptance inspection.Two of the six will reportedly arrive in South Korea in late March and be deployed around April and May.The fifth-generation stealth fighter is armed with air-to-air missiles and precision-guided bombs.