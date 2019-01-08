S. Korea's Weekly Working Hours Drop by 1.3 Hours in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans worked one-point-three hours less a week in 2018, but the country still had one of the longest working hours among member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, South Korean employees worked 41-point-five hours last year, down one-point-three hours from the previous year.The figure is steadily decreasing since it fell below 50 for the first time in 2002, with last year's fall being the sharpest in five years after the one-point-five-hour annual drop reported for 2013.The agency said that an average Korean worker spent one-thousand-963 hours at his or her job in 2018, but this will place it third after Mexico and Greece in terms of annual work hours.According to 2017 data, the average Mexican worked two-thousand-257 hours and those in Greece logged in two-thousand-18 working hours.