Pompeo Says 'Working out Details' of Second N. Korea Summit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that discussions are under way regarding the details of the second U.S.-North Korea summit.Pompeo, who is visiting the Middle East, made the remarks on Sunday during a video interview with CBS’ "Face the Nation."Asked when President Trump will sit down with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Secretary Pompeo said the U.S. is "working out the details."Amid media speculations that the second summit is likely to be held next month in Vietnam, high-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang are expected to come as early as this week after Pompeo's Middle East trip, which will wrap up on Tuesday.