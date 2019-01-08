Ruling Party Rejects Two Independent Lawmakers' Requests to Join Party

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has disapproved two independent lawmakers' requests to join the party.DP Secretary General Yun Ho-jung said that the party's membership review committee held a plenary session on Sunday and decided not to accept the requests of Reps. Lee Yong-ho and Son Kum-ju, former members of the defunct minor opposition People's Party.The secretary general cited the two lawmakers, the former key officials of an opposition party, were confirmed to have engaged in many activities running counter to the ruling party's principles and policies.He added the lawmakers also actively campaigned against DP candidates during the local and presidential elections, thus making it difficult to win understanding and support of the ruling party members.