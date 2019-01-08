Director of Animal Rights Group Called to Resign Over Euthanasia of Dogs

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The head of a leading South Korean animal rights organization is under pressure to resign after she was reported to have put down hundreds of rescued dogs in secret. The head admitted to the allegations, but claimed the euthanasia was inevitable.Our Hong Suhryung has more.Report: The Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth, commonly known as "CARE," is the largest and one of the most active advocacy groups for animal rights in Korea. It is also publicized for its opposition to animal euthanasia.CARE's President Park So-youn has consistently told financial supporters that no euthanasia is carried out at her shelter. Her claim turned out to be a lie.On Friday, a former CARE employee revealed that its president was responsible for the euthanasia of over 230 animals at its shelter between 2015 and 2018.On Sunday, a fresh allegation emerged that Park had euthanized six of 12 fighting dogs CARE rescued in a much publicized police raid in January 2017.Independent investigative news agency News Tapa's investigative unit, "Sherlock," disclosed conversations between the CARE chief and her employee, during which they discussed ways to cover up the killings.Park had responded to previous media inquiries, saying the missing former fighting dogs were sent overseas for international adoptions.Over the weekend Park said that she would provide a full explanation about the inevitability of her actions and offer an apology.The animal rights activist said that she strongly feels responsible for failing to disclose the euthanasia, but it was never indiscriminate. She added only dogs with severe aggression or incurable illnesses were put down, and only after extensive efforts to treat them first.In spite of her admission, employees of CARE are demanding that Park step down, saying that she should take all the responsibility for putting down hundreds of rescued dogs without telling the employees and supporters of the organization.Park held an emergency board of directors’ meeting on Sunday. She is expected to hold a news conference on Wednesday to clarify her position.Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.