N. Korea Repeats Calls for Expanding inter-Korean Cooperation, Exchanges

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's propaganda media outlets have repeated calls to actively seek inter-Korean projects to expand cooperation and exchanges between the two sides.The Web site "Uriminjokkiri" said on Monday that the two Koreas pursued reconciliation and unity in earnest last year in spite of malicious obstructions by foreign forces and anti-unification forces, citing diverse inter-Korean projects in railway, roads, forestry and healthcare.The site said the two sides should further expand bilateral cooperation and exchanges, stressing that the two Koreas are the ones who will benefit from the expanded cooperation and exchanges.Another North Korean propaganda outlet, Meari, said if inter-Korean economic cooperation projects had been actively pursued, the South Korean economy would not have been in such a catastrophic condition as it is today.It said the nine-year rule by the conservative government in South Korea suspended inter-Korean cooperation projects and thus caused tremendous damage to South Korean businesses and its people.Meari then stressed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stands committed to improving inter-Korean relations, calling for the resumption of inter-Korean cooperation projects.