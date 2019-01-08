Diplomats of Russia, N. Korea Share Outcome of Kim's China Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia’s Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matzegora has held another round of discussions with the North’s Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.Russia’s Embassy in Pyongyang said on its Facebook on Sunday that the ambassador visited the North's foreign ministry on Saturday and met with Choe, who handles the issues of the North's denuclearization and Pyongyang-Washington relations.The embassy added that the officials shared the outcome of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s recent visit to China, as well as short-term outlooks on negotiation efforts aimed at finding optimal ways to resolve the North’s denuclearization issue.Matzegora had held talks with Choe last Monday to discuss denuclearization negotiations among other contentious issues.