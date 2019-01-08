Pompeo: US Working Out Details of 2nd Washington-Pyongyang Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says discussions are under way to set up a second U.S.-North Korea summit. Pomepo’s remarks come as the U.S. appears to be taking steps toward easing tensions between the two sides.Kim Bum-soo has this report.Report: During his visit to the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday held a video interview with CBS’ "Face the Nation"Asked when President Trump will sit down with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Pompeo said the U.S. is "working out the details."This came as Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported that the second Trump-Kim talks are likely to be held next month in Vietnam.Quoting a source familiar with the matter, the paper said Trump proposed holding the talks in mid-February in Vietnam but the North is yet to give a formal response.The Strait Times also said Vietnam appears to be the most likely contender while Singapore is also being considered, along with Thailand, Indonesia and Hawaii.Speaking to reporters recently, a ranking South Korean official did not rule out the possibility that the summit will be held in early February.As working-level consultations seem to be taking place between Washington and Pyongyang, higher-level meetings are also expected to come as early as this week after Pompeo's Middle East trip, which will wrap up on Tuesday.Making the environment more conducive for the second summit, the U.S. last week decided to ease limits on humanitarian aid to North Korea.Citing several diplomats and relief workers, the American magazine Foreign Policy(FP) said this includes lifting travel restrictions on American aid workers and loosening its block on humanitarian supplies destined for the country.While calling the move the first significant step in months to relax the Trump administration's “maximum pressure” campaign, FP added it’s unclear if the relief is aimed at facilitating nuclear negotiations.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.