Judo Association Cautious on High-School Coach Rape Allegations

The Korea Judo Association(KJA) said it will discuss during its board meeting Saturday possible punishments for a former highschool coach accused of raping his student.The KJA revealed its stance on the issue on Monday, after former judoka Shin Yu-yong posted on her social media that she was sexually assaulted by her former coach.The associations said whether or not the former coach is actually guilty there is a serious problem with him having had inappropriate relations with a minor.Via her social media, Shin claimed that she was raped by the coach some 20 times between 2011, when she was in high school, to 2015. In an interview with a local daily, the coach claimed they were lovers.