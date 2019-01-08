Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Judo Association Cautious on High-School Coach Rape Allegations

Write: 2019-01-14 14:40:51Update: 2019-01-14 17:04:36

Judo Association Cautious on High-School Coach Rape Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Judo Association(KJA) said it will discuss during its board meeting Saturday possible punishments for a former highschool coach accused of raping his student.

The KJA revealed its stance on the issue on Monday, after former judoka Shin Yu-yong posted on her social media that she was sexually assaulted by her former coach.

The associations said whether or not the former coach is actually guilty there is a serious problem with him having had inappropriate relations with a minor. 

Via her social media, Shin claimed that she was raped by the coach some 20 times between 2011, when she was in high school, to 2015. In an interview with a local daily, the coach claimed they were lovers.
List

Editor's Pick