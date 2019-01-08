Ex-Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn to Join LKP

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is expected to join the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Tuesday, raising speculation that he will run in the party's leadership election in late February.While he hasn't revealed his plans for the leadership race, the former prime minister is scheduled to hold a press conference after joining the LKP.Hwang, who served as acting president when former President Park Geun-hye was suspended from office from late 2016 to early 2017, often leads in the polls as the most preferred conservative contender for the 2022 presidential election.On his social media account on Sunday, Hwang said he will devote himself to reforming and innovating the LKP and improving the people's livelihoods.Although Hwang is a prospective presidential candidate, there are concerns within the LKP that his connections to the impeached president and limits to expand the party support base beyond the pro-Park faction could only hurt the party's reputation.Another strong candidate in the upcoming convention is former Seoul City Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who joined the party last November and has been seeking support from party lawmakers.With his strengths of being relatively young and being a big name politician as a contender from the non-Park faction, Oh will still have to overcome his past image of a politician who is unwilling to make sacrifices for the party.Meanwhile, former party leader Hong Joon-pyo, who has so far gained 230-thousand subscribers to his recently-launched YouTube channel, may also put his name in the hat.