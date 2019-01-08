Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Down 0.53%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eleven-point-05 points, or point-53 percent, on Monday. It closed at two-thousand-64-point-52.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-24 points, or point-47 percent, to close at 683-point-09.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened six-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-123 won.