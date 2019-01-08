Moon Invites 130 Biz Leaders for Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has invited some 130 leaders of the country's largest businesses for a meeting on Tuesday.In a press release Monday, Moon's office said the meeting has been organized to give a boost to the economy through communication with the business leaders and to set the groundwork for innovative growth in cooperation with the private sector.Participants of Tuesday's meeting will include leaders of the country's top five conglomerates namely, Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor, SK Group, LG Group and Lotte Group.It also follows President Moon's meeting with small- and medium-sized business leaders last week.The president earlier said he will also hold separate meetings with small shop owners and labor leaders.