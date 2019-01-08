Average Age of S. Koreans Hits New High, Topping 42

Photo : KBS News

The average age of South Koreans has surpassed 42 for the first time.According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, South Koreans were on average 42-point-one years old as of the end of last year, topping 42 for the first time since related data was announced in 2008.The South Korean population rose by zero-point-09 percent from a year earlier to 51-million-826-thousand-59, marking the first time the growth figure slowed to less than zero-point-one percent.Those who were 50 years or older grew in proportion while those 40 years old or younger declined. In particular, the number of children nine years and younger fell to a figure below 50 percent of those in their 50s for the first time.