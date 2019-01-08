Gov't to Extend Fine Dust Reduction Measures into Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will implement emergency fine dust reduction measures in Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area for a third consecutive day on Tuesday.It will be the first time the Environment Ministry will enforce those measures in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon City for three straight days since they were first introduced in 2017.Under the measures, prompted by a fine dust forecast of over 50 micrograms per cubic meter, over 100 public businesses in the capital region emitting air pollutants must reduce or adjust operating hours.About 440 construction sites are also required to reduce fine dust by cutting operating hours and refraining from using old construction equipment.