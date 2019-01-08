S. Korean Naval Fleet Enters China for 1st time since THAAD Row

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean naval fleet, including a destroyer, has arrived in Shanghai as part of a training mission.It marks the first time a South Korean naval vessel was allowed to enter a Chinese port since a Seoul-Beijing feud over South Korea's deployment of the U.S. antimissile system THAAD.The naval fleet cast the anchor at Wusong military pier in Shanghai on Monday as South Korean officials and residents looked on. The 149 cadets from the Korea Naval Academy and some 400 South Korean military personnel on board are there on the last leg of its annual training program.The fleet included the Chungmugong Yi Sunshin destroyer and the four-thousand-200-ton combat support ship, Daecheong. It left South Korea in September and sailed some 60-thousand kilometers over the past four months before arriving in Shanghai.The Chinese city was chosen as a port of call for the mission to mark the centenary of the founding of the Korean provisional government in Shanghai.