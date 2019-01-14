One Employee Dead in Hotel Fire in Cheonan

Photo : YONHAP News

A fire at a large hotel in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province has left one employee dead and at least 19 others injured on Monday.According to fire authorities, the fire broke out at the Ramada Encore Cheonan hotel at 4:56 p.m. and was completely put out about four hours later.A 53-year-old hotel worker was found dead on the first basement level of the 21-story building.Nineteen people, including four firefighters, suffered injuries related to inhalation and were sent to a nearby hospital. Three of them were severely injured.The fire is believed to have started in the basement but its exact cause remains unconfirmed.