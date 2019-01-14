Bloomberg: N. Korea's Nuclear Program Quietly Advances

Photo : KBS News

Bloomberg says North Korea's nuclear program has quietly advanced in spite of leader Kim Jong-un's New Year message that the North took steps to stop making nuclear weapons.The report Tuesday said that satellite-imagery analysis and leaked American intelligence suggest North Korea has churned out rockets and warheads as quickly as ever in 2018 since Kim halted weapons tests, a move that led to his June summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.The report said the evidence shows production has continued, and possibly expanded, adding the regime probably added several intercontinental ballistic missiles, quoting nuclear proliferation analysts.Bloomberg quoted one arms control group as estimating that Kim gained enough fissile material for about six more nuclear bombs, bringing North Korea’s total to more than 20.