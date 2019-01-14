Ex-Chief Justice Finishes Second Round of Questioning Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae returned home on Monday night after being grilled for the second time over a power abuse scandal involving former top court officials.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office questioned Yang for over eleven hours from 9:30 a.m.The second questioning came three days after Yang was grilled for 14 hours on Friday, becoming the first former top court chief in history to face prosecution questioning as a criminal suspect.Through the two rounds of questioning, the prosecution almost wrapped up its probe into key allegations against Yang, including his alleged interference into a trial on Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.The prosecution plans to summon and question Yang again and is expected to decide whether to request an arrest warrant for him as early as this week.The former chief justice is likely to appear at the prosecution to check if his statements were properly documented as he did after the first questioning.