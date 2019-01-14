Another Old Coal-fired Thermal Plant Closes Amid Fine Dust Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid rising concerns about alarming fine dust levels in the nation, another old thermal power plant shut down this month, reducing the number of such plants in the country to six.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday, Korea South-East Power Corporation suspended the operation of its 200-megawatt Yeongdong Thermal Power Plant Unit 2 in Gangwon Province this month.Construction is under way to transform the coal-fired plant into a power station fueled by eco-friendly wood pellets. The conversion is expected to halve the plant's fine dust emissions.In July 2016, the government said it would close ten thermoelectric power plants that are more than 30 years old by 2025. The Moon Jae-in government moved up the target year to 2022.Of the remaining six old coal-fired thermal power plants, two will close at the end of the year.