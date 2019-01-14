Ex-Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn Joins Main Opposition LKP

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn joined the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Tuesday, possibly heating up the competition for the conservative party's election for new leadership next month.At a press conference after joining the LKP, Hwang said while he had done his best to assist the right-wing and the conservative party from the outside, he has decided to start playing a role inside the party.Asked about running in the LKP party convention on February 27th, Hwang said he will make his decision after listening to what the people want.Hwang, who served as acting president when Park Geun-hye was suspended from office from late 2016 to early 2017, often leads in the polls as the most preferred conservative contender for the 2022 presidential election.Hwang said he cannot agree with classifying everyone who worked for the previous Park Geun-hye government as society's "deep-rooted evils," adding the Park government's accomplishments and shortcomings should be evaluated for what they are.As for concerns over the stigma attached to his connections to the impeached president, Hwang said there is no time to fight over factions as turning the LKP into a strong opposition party to keep the Moon Jae-in government in check is the key task.