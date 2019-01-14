Culture S. Korean Film to be Turned into American TV Series

“The Villainess” is set to become an American TV series, marking a first for a South Korean movie.



Contents Panda, which is the overseas sales company of the film’s distributor, Next Entertainment World, said Tuesday that it clinched a partnership deal on producing the series with U.S. entertainment company, Skybound Entertainment.



Directed by Jung Byung-gil and starring Kim Ok-bin, the action film depicts the checkered life of Sook-hee who has been trained as a killer since her childhood. The movie premiered at the 70th Cannes Film Festival’s midnight screening in 2017 and got positive reviews.



Production of the TV series will launch once screenwriting and casting efforts are concluded.