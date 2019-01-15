S. Korean Military Stops Singling out N. Korea as Enemy

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The South Korean Defense Ministry has revealed its latest assessment of North Korea's military capabilities in its new Defense White Paper. While closely revealing details of the North’s nuclear and other military threats, the ministry decided not to specify North Korea as its enemy in apparent consideration of improving inter-Korean relations.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: In the biennial Defense White Paper released Tuesday, the government removed North Korea’s designation as an “enemy.”Instead of singling out the North, the military more generally identified its enemy as any force that threatens the nation's sovereignty, territory, people and property.The Defense Ministry also removed the threatening terms "Kill Chain" and "Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation" in describing its contingency plan to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.The revisions in the first Defense White Paper under the Moon Jae-in administration come amid the two Koreas' accelerating efforts to reduce cross-border tensions.Though using softer language, the Defense Ministry nevertheless says that North Korean weapons of mass destruction pose a threat to peace and stability on the Korean PeninsulaThe paper elaborated that North Korea has advanced its nuclear capabilities through six nuclear tests, with some 50 kilograms of weapons-grade plutonium and a sizeable amount of highly-enriched uranium in its possession.It said the North has 14 types of short-range to intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM). The South said it is too early to confirm if the North has the warhead reentry technology needed to actually hit a long-range target with an ICBM, noting that Pyongyang has yet to test fire a long-range missile over its actual range.The latest military assessment also said that North Korea bolstered its special operations capabilities, establishing a battalion-level unit to assassinate key figures.Meanwhile, the Defense White Paper also reflected deteriorating relations with Japan, removing a phrase that Seoul and Tokyo share the fundamental values of liberal democracy and market economy.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.