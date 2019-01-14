N. Korean Vice Foreign Minister to Attend International Conference in Sweden

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, on her way to attend an international conference in Sweden.She arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport at around 11:30 a.m. on an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang.Asked about her destination, Choe said she was going to an international conference in Sweden.It remains to be seen whether Choe, who handles Pyongyang's nuclear negotiations and its relations with Washington, will hold meetings with the U.S. regarding the ongoing denuclearization negotiations and the anticipated second U.S.-North Korea summit.Sweden has often been a place for exploratory semi-governmental contact between Pyongyang and Washington.Choe's visit to Sweden comes as Kim Yong-chol, the vice chairman of the central committee of the North’s ruling Workers' Party, is expected to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as early as next week to finalize details of the anticipated summit.