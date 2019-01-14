Culture Nine Foreigners Selected to Promote Jeonju's Culture, Tourism Programs

Nine foreigners residing in South Korea have been selected to spend a month at the Jeonju Hanok Village in North Jeolla Province to promote the city's rich culture and diverse tourism programs.



Those selected by Chonbuk National University and the King Sejong Institute Foundation can communicate in Korean and will be living in an area that used to be open to local writers inside the Hanok Village.



The participants have been given the task of promoting Jeonju's heritage in both English and their native language on social media.



The first two honorary ambassadors are Chonbuk National University students from Kyrgyzstan and Palestine who will reside in the Hanok Village from Tuesday until February 14th.