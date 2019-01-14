Moon Urges Punishment of Leadership for Safety Incidents at Public Firms

President Moon Jae-in has said that if safety incidents occur at public agencies and firms, the top executives should be held responsible.In a written briefing Tuesday, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom cited Moon's remark, which came during his Monday meeting with top aides after he was briefed about safety measures to improve the work environment at public organizations.The president said it's necessary to enhance the overall evaluation system of public entities by giving more points for safety, as opposed to the past, when they were rewarded mainly for profits.He said that until now, evaluations merely made a difference in performance-based bonuses, a strategy he believed to be ineffective. Moon said the leadership, including the company chief, should be held responsible if safety accidents occur.The president stressed that company heads and top executives should look after their employees as if they were their own children, and if they can't do that, they should step down.