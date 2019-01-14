Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 1.58%

South Korean stocks were up Tuesday on optimism that progress is being made between the U.S. and China in their ongoing trade row.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 32-point-66 points, or one-point-58 percent, closing the day at two-thousand-97-point-18.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining seven-point-30 points, or one-point-07 percent. It closed the day at 690-point-39.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-120-point-seven won.