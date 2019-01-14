Seoul Calls Japan's Demand for Entirety of Radar Data 'Rude'

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry is calling Japan's demand for Seoul to hand over all the radar data from a South Korean warship involved in a bilateral spat a “very rude request.”Japan made the demand during bilateral talks held in Singapore on Monday aimed at resolving the ongoing dispute stemming from Tokyo’s allegation that the South Korean destroyer Gwanggaeto the Great locked its fire-control radar on a Japanese maritime patrol plane during an incident last month.In a regular briefing Tuesday, Seoul's Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo said that Japan demanded the full radar data from the South Korean warship while refusing to release radio frequency data to back its own claims.Choi said the request is disrespectful and unacceptable and indicates that Japan lacks the will to resolve the issue.Following Tokyo's lopsided demand that Seoul release all its radar data in return for the release of only some of its own data, the two sides failed to narrow differences during the Monday meeting.A South Korean military official also told reporters Tuesday that during the talks, Seoul protested Tokyo for allowing its patrol aircraft to fly at a threateningly low altitude.Korea said that it will not tolerate such activity and that it's also capable of doing the same.