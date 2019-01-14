S. Korea's Top Parliamentary Leaders Plan to Visit US in Feb.

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and top leaders of the rival parties are pushing for a joint trip to the United States next month.A parliamentary official told Yonhap News on Tuesday that bipartisan efforts are being made so Moon and chairs of the five parties, including the ruling Democratic Party, will visit the U.S. around the middle of next month to meet with congressional leaders.Under the plan, they will likely make the trip to the U.S. between February eleventh and February 17th, but it could be rescheduled due to the protracted government shutdown in the U.S.Floor Leader Na Kyung-won of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) may join the trip instead of the LKP’s emergency leader Kim Byong-joon, who is set to step down after the party’s national convention slated for February 27th.