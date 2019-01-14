LKP Floor Leader Expresses Concern over Dropping N. Korea Enemy Label

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has expressed concern over the military's deletion of its reference to North Korea as an "enemy" in the latest Defense White Paper published Tuesday.Representative Na Kyung-won conveyed the concern to national security adviser Chung Eui-yong during his visit to the National Assembly on Tuesday, saying that she is worried South Korea's national security may have begun a path of disintegration.She expressed concern that Seoul could be fooled by North Korea while the Moon Jae-in administration talks only of easing sanctions on Pyongyang with no mention of denuclearization.Meanwhile, Chung said he was at the parliament to discuss the defense cost-sharing talks now underway between Seoul and Washington and to seek the opposition's opinion regarding the direction of the negotiations.Speaking to reporters after the closed-door meeting with the LKP's floor leader, Chung said he is soliciting bipartisan cooperation because the cost-sharing agreement must be ratified by the Assembly.He said he believes a reasonable deal that is satisfactory to both sides can be reached in the near future.The security adviser also said that North Korea-U.S. talks to arrange a second summit meeting are believed to be proceeding well and that he expected an announcement shortly.