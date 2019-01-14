Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Seoul to Create Task Force on Inter-Korean Forestation Cooperation

Write: 2019-01-15 16:54:28Update: 2019-01-15 17:03:32

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will create a task force to facilitate inter-Korean cooperation on forestation. 

A revised presidential decree enforcing the plan was approved on Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon. 

Under the plan, an ad hoc cooperation agency on inter-Korean forestation will be installed under the Korea Forest Service. 

It will operate until Jan. 21st of next year with a total of eleven members consisting of working-level government officials and researchers. 

Creating the organization is a follow-up measure to implement the inter-Korean agreement signed during the Pyongyang inter-Korean summit last September that the two Koreas will actively work together to protect and preserve the ecological system on the Korean Peninsula.
