Seoul Declines to Comment on Details of N. Korea-US Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea says the United States and North Korea will announce the schedule and venue for their high-level talks when they are confirmed.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said Tuesday that although contacts are being made between North Korea and the United States, it is inappropriate for the South Korean government to comment on it.Earlier, CNN reported Kim Yong-chol, North Korea’s former spy chief and one of the country’s top negotiators, could visit Washington as soon as this week to iron out the final details of a second North Korea-U.S. summit.Some expect the high-level talks between Kim and his counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, may be held on Thursday or Friday, given Pompeo’s schedule.Meanwhile, an official of the South Korean Foreign Ministry said a video conference between representatives of the Seoul-Washington working group is being arranged for this week to discuss inter-Korean cooperation and international sanctions on the North.