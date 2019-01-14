Moon Calls on Large Companies to Help Create Jobs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on large-sized local companies to cooperate with the government’s initiative to create more jobs.Moon made the request in a meeting with the top leaders of conglomerates and mid-level firms invited to the presidential office on Tuesday.He stressed job creation as a basis for corporate growth and a way to contribute to the national economy and the people's livelihoods, calling it the top economic priority.The president said fostering an environment for companies to regain their vigor is another goal for the government this year. Mentioning some companies’ massive investment plans, he also said help would be given to facilitate their investment by mobilizing the government’s assistance team.In particular, Moon called on them to invest in new industries, technologies and products and help the nation find future growth engines. He said innovation is a foothold to growth and necessary for transformation of the local economy from a trailing one into a pace-setting one.He also thanked the companies for expanding cooperation with small and mid-sized enterprises, saying joint development with smaller businesses is not a charity act but a survival and development strategy for them, noting that it will boost their global competitiveness as a whole.The president said the government will also support such cooperation through institutions.