Ruling, Minor Parties Criticize Ex-PM for Joining LKP

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party and three minor opposition parties have criticized former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn for joining the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).DP spokeswoman Lee Jae-jung said Hwang did not apologize to the public over massive corruption under former President Park Geun-hye and demanded he give an apology first.The DP’s chief policy-maker, Kim Tae-nyeon, also said Hwang is responsible for the corruption since he served as justice minister and prime minister for the Park administration, adding he is also suspected of individual irregularities.Kim said by accepting Hwang, the LKP is reneging on its promise to self-reform, and described the current state of the conservative bloc as tragic.The spokeswoman of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, Kim Jung-hwa, took issue with comments made by Hwang during his LKP joining ceremony held earlier in the day, that the nation as a whole is going through a crisis.She said Hwang is the one who contributed to the national crisis under the impeached president, and has a wrong perception of the current situation.Kim Jung-hyun, a spokesman of the Party for Democracy and Peace, rebuked Hwang for criticizing the Moon Jae-in administration while refusing to apologize over the previous administration’s failures.He said the LKP has once again reverted to a Park Geun-hye party and an impeached party.Spokesman Choi Seok for the Justice Party said it is understandable that the LKP is seeking to recruit old politicians because it has a small talent pool, but criticized the party of going overboard by “recycling" Hwang.He called Hwang incapable and irresponsible and said the previous administration proved how harmful such a politician can be.